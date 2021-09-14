The South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) are celebrating some “firsts” as the shoulder season starts at the beach. SCVV, whose mission is to help older adults live independently by providing members with volunteer assistance, began offering services at the beginning of this year.
Since it was organized during the pandemic, the Village was not able to participate in public events for many months. Now the easing of restrictions has enabled them to introduce themselves to the community at public gatherings to let residents know who they are and what they do.
SCVV, a branch of Village Volunteers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, serving the ZIP codes of Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany.
For their first participation at an in-person event, South Coastal Village Volunteers participated in the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Sept. 11 with an information table. Volunteers distributed cards introducing the organization, including their new website address, and had an opportunity to talk with the festivalgoers about the group. Organizers of SCVV said they were pleased with the day’s results, as a good number of people signed up to pursue an interest in becoming volunteers or members.
On Oct. 7, South Coastal Village Volunteers will hold another “first” — their inaugural fundraiser, a dine-and-donate event at Good Earth Market. The market will donate a portion of their proceeds from lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., for both dine-in and carryout, to SCVV. The Good Earth Market culinary team will be preparing some special dishes for the occasion, and members of SCVV’s Steering Committee will be on hand at the restaurant to share information about the group. Call (302) 537-7100 for reservations or to order carryout meals.
South Coastal Village Volunteers provide members with up to 25 hours per month in services such as transportation, visits and calls, and household and technical assistance. These services are provided by volunteers who can choose to do what they want to do when they want to do it.
For further information about becoming a member or a volunteer or making a donation to SCVV, call (302) 500-1282 or e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com. Visit the website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org to learn more about the organization.