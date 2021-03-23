After more than a year of planning and preparation, South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV) is now fully operational, the group announced this week. A branch of Village Volunteers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Lewes, SCVV is serving the Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville and South Bethany areas south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
“While SCVV is currently operating under conditions imposed by the pandemic, as restrictions are eased, the group will start to offer additional services,” said SCVV Vice Chair Christine Powers.
The mission of South Coastal Village Volunteers is to connect neighbors with neighbors to enable older adults to remain in their homes as vibrant members of the community for as long as possible.
That is achieved through volunteers who provide a variety of services, including: transportation to medical appointments and errands, grocery shopping, assistance with household tasks and technology, help with pets and plants, friendly visits and check-in calls. In the near future, members will receive access to the group’s list of trusted area vendors who may offer a discount.
Members pay an annual fee of $500 for an individual or $750 for a household, entitling them to up to 25 hours of services monthly. That comes to $1.67 hourly for an individual or $2.50 hourly for a household.
Supporting members donate $250; they are not entitled to services but will have access to the SCVV’s recommended vendors. Temporary memberships of up to three months cost $75 monthly and are designed to help those with temporary needs due to surgery or medical issues. Reduced fees are available based on demonstrated financial need.
More than 50 volunteers have been vetted and trained to serve the group’s members. The volunteers have been assisting SCVV members with scheduling and getting COVID vaccines and providing transportation to medical appointments. In addition, volunteers check-in with members regularly to determine their needs. Training for volunteers is ongoing, with weekly roundtable discussions on pertinent topics.
The SCVV office, located at Ocean View Town Hall at 32 West Avenue, is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with other times by appointment. For further information, e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com, call (302) 500-1281 or go to www.villagevolunteer.org.