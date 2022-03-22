The Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) recently announced an open call for candidates for the group’s 2022 Board of Directors.
Fans of the library looking for a way to connect and serve in the community can consider joining the group. The FOSCL Board of Directors consists of local community members who want to make a difference by sharing their talents and insights in support of the library. As part of the all-volunteer organization, Friends members advocate and raise money to support the library, develop community programs and services, and supplement library resources to strengthen the library user experience.
From lectures, films and craft workshops to exercise programs, dance lessons and musical presentations, the South Coastal Library events are offered at no cost to patrons because of the support of FOSCL.
In addition to sponsoring children’s school and library programs, FOSCL provides the resources to enhance special library book collections; provide access to media collections; make essential technology available to library patrons including copying, computers and an electronic charging station; provide furnishings for the patio, expanding usable space; and support property landscaping and care. FOSCL raises the funds for all of its projects, offering community events including the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and the Summer Book Sale.
FOSCL Board candidates with leadership skills, organizational skills, financial management, fundraising, oral and written communication skills, and a strong love of libraries are especially encouraged to apply.
For more information, see the FoSCL website at www.foscl.com or reach out by email to barbcfoscl@gmail.com.