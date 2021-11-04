The Scholarship Committee of South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter 5226 will sponsor a dine-and-donate event, including a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle, Thursday, Nov. 18, at Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View, to raise money for college scholarships. The fundraiser at Northeast, located in the same shopping center as the UPS Store, will be from 5 to 9 p.m.
Several gift baskets containing gift cards and other merchandise donated by area merchants will be awarded to the people with the winning raffle tickets. A 50/50 cash raffle will be held, with the winner receiving half of the proceeds and the other half going to the scholarship fund. In addition, the chapter will sell raffle tickets for a quilt made by AARP members, titled “Set Sail.” The drawing for the quilt will be in the spring.
Despite the fact that no fundraising events were held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local AARP chapter awarded $5,000 in scholarships in 2021. The goal is to increase the amount of scholarships to $8,000 in 2022. The scholarships go to two seniors at Indian River High School and three adult students at Delaware Technical Community College.
All proceeds from the dine-and-donate event, including a percentage of dinner spending, will go to the scholarship fund. Dinner spending includes both dine-in and takeout food. For more information, call (302) 732-6336.