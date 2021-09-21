After a year and a half of inactivity due to COVID-19 protocols, the South Coastal Delaware AARP chapter has resumed activities and is seeking new members. The chapter, which draws members from southeastern Sussex County, is one of the largest local chapters in both the state of Delaware and the entire country.
The chapter holds monthly luncheons with special speakers, performs community service activities, sponsors day trips and overnight tours, supports legislative efforts that benefit older citizens, supports a 45-member chorus, and raises money for scholarships for Indian River High School and Delaware Technical Community College adult students.
Founded in 1997, the chapter, through the Scholarship Committee, has held the Artisans Fair for 12 years, from 2008 through 2019, most recently at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. The show features artisans in jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, fiber art, painting, photography and a variety of other media. The Artisans Fair could not be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend for the past two years because of COVID-19.
Trips, which also had been put on hold in the spring of 2020, are now resuming. A trip to the Biltmore in North Carolina is planned for December, and other trips are being planned for 2022.
Community service projects include fund drives for coats for kids, gifts for seniors and food collection for those in need.
The next monthly luncheon will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Cripple Creek Country Club near Dagsboro. Other dates for luncheons are Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 16, both at Cripple Creek.
Local memberships dues are $10 or $13 a year, depending on the method of deliver of the chapter’s newsletter — the lower price is for e-mail delivery, and the higher price for U.S. mail delivery. To be a member, people need to be a member of the national AARP organization. For more information on membership, contact Dottie Rieck at (302) 539-2654. For more information on tours, contact Jim Harding at (302) 537-5206. For chorus information, call Ann Jaeger at (302) 645-8023, and for scholarship information, contact Ida Crist at (302) 732-6336.