The summer kickoff event organized by the South Bethany Property Owners Association was originally slated for June 11, but Mother Nature had other plans. Thunderstorms and rain pushed the plans back two months to last weekend, as hundreds of South Bethany families headed to town hall on Sunday for a rocking party with Hocker’s barbecue.
“We had over 400 people registered,” said Carolyn Bell, president of the SBPOA. “I am sure 300 people came-out today, and many stayed to hear the results of our South Bethany raffle. We had 15 donors from restaurants and stores — so if you stayed until 2 p.m., you probably won something.”
Noting that, by midday, with glorious skies above this time, many South Bethany families wanted to head to the beach, Bell said it was a great turnout. The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company was the beneficiary of the fundraiser and the fire company, in-kind, donated picnic tables and chairs that were festooned with barbecue aprons and decorations.
“People were very generous,” Bell added.
John Sullivan won the 50-50 raffle and decided to donate his share of the winnings so that all $558 collected went to the BBVFC fundraiser.
“We really needed this summer ‘kickoff,’ even if it comes at the end of the season,” Bell said.
After two years of pandemic isolation or quarantine, folks seemed ready to get up and dance, and Bell noted the great spirit and camaraderie of the attendees and those staffing face-painting or children’s activities tents.
“We want to grow our SBPOA,” said Bell. “We are going to enhance our social events like this one and maybe do something else in the fall for our next ‘end of summer’ act.” She cited the property owners’ moving together to provide beach mats after the nor’easter and other community outreach work.
Bell thanked her board and her predecessor, Joe Mormando, who spent five years managing the property owners’ team and is still writing the newsletter and providing communications.
“We definitely want to give back,” she said.