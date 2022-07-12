The South Bethany Historical Society recently dedicated a memorial brick in memory of its founder and first president, Mary Suazo, who passed away in January. The dedication ceremony was held in the courtyard of South Bethany Town Hall on July 6. Suazo’s family came from Virginia for the ceremony.
In 2010, Suazo worked, with others, to gather information on the history of South Bethany. As a result, a book, “The Best Little Beach in Delaware,” was published in 2014. The South Bethany Historical Society continues today and one of five area towns with groups that are keeping a history of their town for the next generations.