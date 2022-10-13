During the development of the Cat Hill community in South Bethany in the mid-1980s, as the land was cleared, construction teams unearthed a gravesite and several small family plots. Human bones were discovered in the front-loader and respectfully packed for removal.
The area on Black Gum Road was roped off between homesites so adjoining lots would not be developed. Last week, the South Bethany Historical Society revealed the secrets of the families buried there, though at least one important mystery remains:
Who moved the bones? Where are the skeletons and remains of some of these families originally scooped up from the 150-year-old graves? Nobody knows.
Sarah Trembanis is the University of Delaware history professor who has overseen research to determine who was buried in Cat Hill, and why. Hayley Ryan is the undergraduate student — now a junior at UD — who was very eager to learn the genealogy, history and accounts of early residents of South Bethany.
At an event hosted at the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company attended by about 30 people, some of the historical data was shared recently by the UD research team. The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce also invited members to attend.
In the early 1980s, according to historical markers of Sussex County, there were just under 750 homes in South Bethany, with about 100 full-time residents. In 1985, the Cat Hill area was annexed by the Town of South Bethany, and the Cat Hill development opened, with a water resource for that neighborhood dedicated the following year. It was that year the bones of the locals were unearthed, and later moved, rather than being re-interred.
“Sarah found that we have different families buried in the Cat Hill area than some of the ones we originally thought,” said Pat Weisgerber, president of the historical society. “The Burton H. Johnson family was buried there, we learned, and they are famous from the Johnson Store.”
The Burton H. Johnson family was buried on Black Gum, along with tenant farmers or clerks who worked for them, as were members of the Bunting family. Many of the families married each other, so the family lines seemed to interconnect during the research, said Trembanis.
“In Sussex County, we did not have as much newspaper reporting in those days, because we were not as populated,” said Weisgerber, “meaning Ryan had to rely on microfiche records in Dover to find the names of the departed.”
According to their report, those found buried in the graves in the neighborhood known as Cat Hill included: the Bunting family, Evans family, Jefferson family, Johnson family and Wilgus family from the latter part of the 19th century.
“Details about these families document the rural, agricultural and marine history of the area,” in South Bethany, “prior to its development as a resort community,” noted Trembanis in her report. “They also reflect the shifting political identity of Baltimore Hundred — an area that was claimed, at times, by Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.”
A “hundred” was a geographically designated a subdivision or community, like a township, and Baltimore 100 was located in southeast Sussex County. The Baltimore Hundred comprised Roxana, Selbyville and Ocean View in those days.
“Based on the archaeological reports, the title history and the tombstone records, it seems that the most likely humans interred at the Cat Hill site are members of the Burton H. Johnson family,” said the UD researchers. Trembanis said the archeological correspondence and letters providing accurate dating of the graves proved the generation of the grave inhabitants.
“Moreover, the interred would likely be of the elder Johnson’s generation, and his children and grandchildren who did not survive until adulthood,” said Trembanis. “Many of Burton Johnson’s children eventually relocated, and we were able to document their burials elsewhere.”
“As Johnson and his wives owned the land during the estimated time of interment and their names are not found in the tombstone records, they may have been laid to rest in this small family cemetery. However, we cannot rule out that the Johnson family also had tenants on the land who may have used the Cat Hill location” and been buried there.
“The UD researchers worked over a 10-week time period,” as defined in their workplan, added Weisgerber, or basically a semester, during which Ryan could dedicate her time. “She went to the microfiche at Dover Historical Society and the archives of our state registers.”
“It was the Johnson family on their own property who decided to be buried there, and they owned several acres right in Cat Hill,” said Weisgerber. “Back in those days, part of our South Bethany area was considered part of Maryland; so we think part of our historical records search could be in Annapolis, and that would mean more research.”
“The Buntings were, for sure, buried in that plot,” said Weisgerber. “We know that name from around here. UD had the tax records from the early 1900s and could trace that family line. The Wilgus family also had some people in the plot, and we would have expected them here. They are the same names you hear about still, to this day.”
Caroline Bell, president of the South Bethany Property Owners Association, said she thought the work was impressive.
“I was impressed with the amount of research and patience it took from Professor Trembanis and Haley Ryan in working through many roadblocks to get information. We want to thank them and the historical society for putting the program together for us.”
The perspective on local history came about purely as a result of efforts to develop the land.
“The bones were excavated when they started to develop Cat Hill, and then we don’t know where the bones ended up,” said Weisgerber. “They had to stop digging in the mid-1980s,” which left the odd parcel of land open, and the secrets still buried on Black Gum Road that now have begun to be revealed.