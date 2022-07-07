The boating community on the canals of South Bethany can be inspired to be truly creative with their watercraft, especially for the annual South Bethany Boat Parade. An old-fashioned wooden car reminiscent of a “Woodie” adorned one boat this week, complete with surfer girls and a Beach Boys theme. Another donned a 1980s dance theme, complete with a Richard Simmons workout onboard.
But the winner of the 2022 South Bethany Boat Parade was the “best-in-show” entry by the Wolfenden family and their boat the I’ve Got Crabs! Of course, when one of the namesake crab pots went overboard, two of the teen members of the family had to jump in the canal to retrieve it. But Kathy Wolfenden and her two children accepted the boat-flag top award for best-in-show, which circulates to the winning family every year.
Maybe you had to be there, but hundreds of residents and guests lined the canal parade route from Jefferson Creek, running through the complex South Bethany canal system. A more recent tradition includes the exchange of friendly fire from the shoreline, in the form of squirt guns and water cannons barraging the boat parade.
Boat Parade organizers from the South Bethany Property Owners Association provided award certificates and a $50 Visa gift cards to the winners at town hall shortly after all boats were docked.
“I am just glad everyone had fun and the weather held up,” said organizer Joe Petito. He also declared Kent Stephan “grand marshal of the parade” and said the multi-decade parade volunteer could be grand marshal for life.
Carolyn Bell, South Bethany Property Owners Association president, said, “This boat parade event is just wonderful for our community. It was my first time around the canals as a participant.” She said she received a new appreciation of the fan participation.
Winners for 2022 include:
• Best in Show, the Wolfenden family;
• Most Enthusiastic, the LoCascio family;
• Most Original, the Trzaskos family;
• Funniest boat, the Anderson family; and
• Most Patriotic, the McCarthy family.
“I want to thank everyone who participated in the Boat Parade,” said Bell. “All the boats were creatively decorated boats, and the crews’ enthusiasm put on a great show for the community. And thank you to the large crowds of South Bethany people who came out and supported the boaters with their cheers and some with their water guns. It was a fun day, and we were all winners.
“Most of all, I want to give special thanks to Joe Petito, who again this year organized the Boat Parade,” she added.