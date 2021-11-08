The Ocean City Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy will hold a dine-and-donate fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Ropewalk restaurant, 8203 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md., from 4 to 8 p.m. with proceeds, 15 percent of checks, to benefit the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation.
In addition to purchasing a meal at the restaurant, participants will be eligible to win door prizes awarded by the Sons & Daughters of Italy.
The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation provides hospital and respite housing services to critically-ill children and their families. In Ocean City, the foundation operates the House by the Sea and the House on the Bay, and on Fenwick Island it operates the House on Fenwick Island. Families with critically-ill children can stay at the facilities to get some rest and relaxation, for comfort, hope and joy.