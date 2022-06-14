It took them two additional years, but 46 members and friends of the Ocean City, Md., lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy, after waiting three years, finally got to take a week-long trip to Cape Cod in June.
The trip had been planned for 2020 but was canceled when COVID-19 broke out. It was rescheduled for 2021, when the medical situation improved in the area, but was canceled again when it was learned many restaurants and attractions on Cape Cod remained closed.
The Sons & Daughters of Italy is accepting new members. For information on how to join and a membership application, visit the website at sonsofitalyoceancity.com.
The group’s goals include increasing awareness of the Italian culture and contributions of Italian Americans to the progress of the United States, helping the community through charitable contributions, and promoting Americanism based on absolute loyalty to the Constitution.
Today Ocean City Lodge 2474, with almost 200 members living in Worcester County, Md., and Sussex County is active throughout the local area, donating to many charitable organizations. The lodge also provides scholarships to young Italian American high-school students and helps support many young men and women who travel from Italy every summer to work in Ocean City and the surrounding resort areas.