As the year 2022 ended, the Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge 2474 of Ocean City, Md., continued its tradition of donating gifts for Christmas to less-fortunate families. In December, four families with 16 children received an estimated 100 wrapped presents and 30 gift cards to local stores.
The families were being supported by the St. Vincent DePaul Society operating through St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach and St. Mary Start of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish of Ocean City.
The Sons & Daughters of Italy is accepting new members. Visit the website at sonsofitalyoceancity.com for more information and a membership application.