On Friday, Sept. 9, the Historic Village in Ocean View celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new Coastal Towns Museum, located at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View. The event also marked the debut of the new Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which is on display at the Hall’s Store Visitor & Education Center (39 Central Avenue) from until Nov. 12.
Fellow Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as community members, friends and family, came out to show their support.
The Coastal Towns Museum features displays of Southeast Sussex County towns (Fenwick Island, Selbyville, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Millville, Frankford and Ocean View). The displays tell the story of the region, a place where seafarers, farmers, teachers and entrepreneurs, work and live alongside tourists and families who have been in the area for centuries.
The new Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” celebrates local history and the country’s rural roots. The exhibit offers people in small towns across America a chance to look at their histories and highlights the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. It discusses what happened when the United States’ rural population became a minority of the country’s population, and the ripple effects that occurred.
“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Southeast Sussex County’s history, and present-day status, and fosters much excitement to explore what the future may hold for our communities,” said Kimberly Grimes, local coordinator. “We want to have conversations about what makes our communities unique and what makes them similar to other areas.”
Funding for the “Crossroads” exhibit has been provided by a grant from Delaware Humanities Forum, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. Parking for those wishing to see the exhibit, and the museum, is available at 32 West Avenue in Ocean View.
To find out more about the Historic Village in Ocean View, visit the hvov.com.