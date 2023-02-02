Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of features about the Delmarva poultry industry, sponsored by the Ocean View Historical Society.
We began with “living legends” — those who are still here and can tell us firsthand what it was like, how it used to be in the Delaware chicken business. Here in Ocean View, we are fortunate to still have with us Bill Cobb, who is also a proud U.S. Navy veteran. At age 96, he is still sharp as a tack, and so willing to share his expertise and memories of growing up here and his 40-plus years in the poultry industry.
On a cold, dreary February day last year, Cobb’s daughter (and Coastal Point Publisher) Susan Lyons met me at her father’s home near Dagsboro. He was just returning from a luncheon date, and we all sat down to talk.
As a way of introduction, before discussing chickens, I showed a photo of my dad (who would have been 103), also a Navy veteran, who last lived in Lewes. I used it to explain how I was here, as a transplant. I then asked Cobb about his military service, and he said that, in the eighth grade, he left school, and by age 17, he’d joined the Navy.
For two years (1944-1946), Cobb served on a “troop transport” or “attack transport,” on which they trained Marines, carried barges and practiced landings. In 1945, he was in Okinawa, Japan, and saw the suicide planes. What a sight for a teenager from Ocean View, Del.
Hatchery foreman
Upon returning home, work was hard to find for Cobb, as many returning servicemen and -women were doing the same thing. And the rural economy on the Delmarva Peninsula did not help. So, he went to work as a foreman at Murray’s Hatchery in Cedar Neck.
In those days, Herb Murray recalled, there was “nothing but poultry houses” driving down Cedar Neck Road to his family’s hatchery. It was built in 1933 and operated until 1972. The family business began with turkeys and round-the-clock hatched thousands of eggs. Each week, 75,000 eggs were hatched and three times that many were always incubating. These eggs took three weeks, or 21 days, to hatch.
The Murrays lived in the apartment above the hatchery, since eggs needed 24-hour attention. Then, in 1945, they moved out, and Bill and Shirley Cobb moved in. Bill had worked at the turkey farm, then took a job as foreman at the hatchery. He also drove the egg truck and served the hatchery for 20 years, raising his family there.
Lyons said the hatchery was a great place to grow up — so many wonderful places to play! She rode her bike on the cement floors in the evenings or weekends, when it was closed. After school, she sometimes helped the ladies “tray eggs” — three dozen per case — which then went into the incubators. The eggs coming from local farms and those trucked in from North Carolina and Pennsylvania were stored in a refrigerated cinderblock room for a short time until they were put into the incubators. That cooled cinderblock room was a great place on a hot summer day! (Remember, there was no air conditioning back then.)
Both Susan and Bill recalled the benefits of having a generator. They had power for the TV, even after a bad thunderstorm, when many households went without electricity for days. But it wasn’t always great. The generator was purchased from old Army surplus, after power was out for three days and they “lost 10,800 eggs.” Having a generator prevented further losses for years.
Murray’s Hatchery was one of the first in the area, according to Cobb. Indian River Hatchery was actually the first, and the biggest in the land was Morris Hatchery. It had “10 times as many eggs” as we had, said Cobb.
Cobb recalled those days like they were last week. He first turned eggs by hand, every two hours. Then they used an automatic egg-turner, called a “Jamesway.” They had 47 or 48 brooder houses with laying hens. About 35 cases of eggs per week came up from North Carolina, and Cobb picked up the eggs and layers. Layer farms were all over Delaware, and they would pick up fertilized eggs three times a week and “keep them cool.”
The Indian River Hatchery in Delaware developed the Indian River Cross chicken, which were known as “Baby Beef Broilers.” They were produced by mating Delaware cockerels (the new meat breed) with the meat-type New Hampshire hens. The Indian River Cross chicks grew rapidly and efficiently. Their “blocky body type” and “attractive feather pattern” always impressed buyers.
So, what exactly did Cobb do with these broilers?
Serviceman/zone manager
Cobb became as a serviceman for Murray, which was bought out by Paramount Poultry (a division of Cargill) in 1950. At Paramount, Cobb was one of seven zone managers. It was his job to help poultry growers: check the heated farm before delivering “biddies” (chicks), order feed for eight weeks (mash, crumbles, then pellets), chart and keep track of the dead (called “daily mortality”), record them and dispose of them properly.
The “weigh masters” tracked the weight of 100,000 birds three times during the eight-week growth cycle. The birds were “sold by weight,” and many of them were already sold before it was time for them to leave the farm. Cobb said the birds would be weighed during the day “and go to New York that night!”
Growers were reminded to “have a little feed in bins and hanging feeders, when birds are near to market,” and to the check feed inventories to avoid ordering feed on Friday or weekends. And last, he would tell them, “At first sign of trouble in your flock, contact your zone manager immediately!”
That was Bill Cobb, Zone C, Paramount Poultry, a serviceman during and after the war.