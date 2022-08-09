CHEER’s Annual Trap Pond Fall Festival will once again be held at Trap Pond State Park, east of Laurel and south of Route 24, on Friday, Sept. 2. The day will feature food, entertainment and activities. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and will include the traditional fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings served at noon. (COVID-related restrictions in force at the time are being recommended.)
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Sky Brady and others. There will be vendors representing services for seniors, raffles and door prizes. Pontoon boat rides are available for a fee, and advance registration is required at your local CHEER center. There will also be a guided nature walk through the park. Admission to the park will be free that day.
Tickets for the Trap Pond Fall Festival cost $6 for seniors 60 or older, or $8 for those younger than 60. Tickets are available at all CHEER activity centers or at the festival entrance on the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit CHEER’s programs to service seniors of Sussex County.
For more information, call either a local senior center or Robin Greene at (302) 853-4199.