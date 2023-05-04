One way for those 50 or older to make new friends is to join the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro, where Board Member Nancy Jones is striving to attract more members.
“That’s my mission. We’re trying to get more to come to our weekly Wednesday lunches and activities. We have shuffleboard. We have classes in yoga, line dancing, senior stretch and balance, fitness instruction, tai chi. We want more people to get involved,” she said.
Anyone 50 or older can join. The annual membership fee is $40. Call (302) 934-8839, ext. 1, or see indianriverseniorcenterde.com for more information.
Volunteers are also needed, including in the kitchen.
Lunch is open to members, for $5, and non-members, for $7, with selections including tuna, ham or cheese subs, chicken tortellini with garlic bread, ham-and-bean soup with grilled cheese sandwich, penne pasta with meat sauce, and open-faced turkey sandwich.
The kitchen staff is all volunteer, Jones said, adding that Suzanne Gordon is director of the center, Kellie Beasley is marketing specialist and Mike Connelly is president of the board.
“We have active golfers. We have billiard players. I have a friend who I met when I first went there, and she and I are still best of friends.
“I moved down here in 2015, and I was looking for something like that. I shoot pool. I went over there to the Indian River Senior Center, and I met Buffy, my friend who is also on the board. We became friends in late 2015 or early ’16, and we have been friends since,” the 80-year-old Jones said, adding that there are 1,137 members at the senior center, but not all of them are active.
“I play Nickel Poker with two friends. One is 93 and the other is 84, and they are still active. They are not in there dancing around or anything, but they come to partake in mind things, like Nickel Poker that keeps you active in your mind, bingo, trivia games.
“On Thursdays, we have a new game called Rummikub. It’s very challenging,” she said.
“After we play, some of the players say, ‘I think my mind hurts.’”