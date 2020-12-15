On Monday, Dec. 7, the First State Detachment 689 Marine Corps League made a formal presentation to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund for $10,000 at the meeting of the Ocean City, Md., mayor and council. Funds were raised at the first annual Semper Fi Bike Ride, held on the Ocean City boardwalk on Sunday, Oct. 18.
SSgt. Ramirez and Sgt. Enright, active-duty Marines from the Salisbury Recruiting Office, volunteered and were on hand to receive the funds on behalf of the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. Members of the detachment and event producers Brad Hoffman and Bob Broderick were in attendance to show their appreciation. Hoffman and Broderick presented a framed certificate to Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and the council for the Town’s support for this first-year event.
The presentation included a video overview of the event and briefing for the council on plans for next year’s event, tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Bags with event memorabilia were given to the city clerk for the mayor, the city manager and each member of the council. Representatives of the detachment said they are looking forward to next year and the continued partnership with the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and the Town of Ocean City.
“First State Marines are proud of the success from this first-year event, knowing that the funds raised will continue the mission for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat-wounded, severally ill veterans and support for their families,” representatives said.