Even as a child, Madison Johnson was ambitiously self-motivated.
“I loved just pushing myself and achieving new things. I loved constructive criticism and improving my work,” the 18-year-old Selbyville resident said as she talked about receiving the Eugene du Pont Scholarship that covers tuition and room and board and provides a stipend.
Johnson secured 16 scholarships for outstanding achievements, based on academics, leadership and community service during her senior year at Indian River High School (Class of 2020) and was accepted to the University of Delaware in Newark. In the mechanical engineering program, she will study robotics, an interest sparked while she was in middle school.
“It’s been my passion. I want to become a robotics engineer, build and program robotics,” she said.
She also obtained a National Elks award and was selected from more than 19,000 applicants as one of 20 most valuable scholars.
“We had an online weekend. We had an interview process. I was selected third of all females in the nation. They look at your leadership, community service and extracurricular activities,” she said.
The Elks presented her with a $30,000 reward that she said she might save and use toward tuition to earn a master’s degree.
“These will really help my parents. That was my concern. College is expensive. I have a pep squad,” she said, laughing. “My mom gets so excited every time I get something. She says, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” Johnson said.
“As a parent, you’re super proud of your child’s success and when their hard work pays off. She’s been a straight-A student from kindergarten, straight through and she has accomplished a lot over past couple of years,” her mother, Rebecca Johnson, said.
“It’s nice to see when they end up receiving scholarships from different organizations. I’m very proud of her accomplishments,” she said.
She and her husband, Keith, who have two other children, Kaitlyn and Matthew, operate a pig farm and are school bus contractors, with 30 buses. They drive for the Indian River School District.
“My dad has lived on a pig farm that goes back five or six generations. They also grow corn, soybeans and wheat. We have a lot of animals in the back yard — rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese. We collect the eggs and milk the goats,” she said.
A goat named Meadow has a place in Johnson’s heart because the mother goat, Grace, died after giving birth and baby Meadow lived in the house with the Johnson family for seven months and was bottle fed.
“She ate a lot,” Johnson said with a smile.
“Meadow is a very social little goat. She tries to come in sometimes. She’s 2 years old now. We also have a dog named Bailey who’s a beagle mix,” she said.
Johnson has been involved in honors programs, as well as organizations including 4-H, Band Color Guard, The National Honor Society and robotics. With 4-H for eight years, she is involved in community projects including adopting families, helping younger members with projects and working on her 4-H Diamond Clover Award.
For Project Linus, she sews blankets that are donated to comfort children who are hospitalized, whose parents are divorcing or who are called to testify in court.
Coupled with Johnson’s intelligence is a bright wittiness.
“For Odyssey of the Mind, every year, seniors make a project out of recycled materials. They ask you to make something that indicates what Odyssey of the Mind means to you. We had to use a shoebox so I made it into a cave with gems inside,” she said.
“They love puns and humor so instead of ‘mind’ I named it ‘Odyssey of the Mine,” she said.