Nearly two months after ground was broken for the new Selbyville Public Library building, construction still hasn’t begun, but Library Director Kelly Kline said there is no possibility the book will be closed on the plan.
“We are definitely building a new library,” she said, adding that she is often asked when crews will begin work.
“We are experiencing a delay due to funding and supply-chain issues, but we hope to get back on track very shortly,” she said. “We broke ground on the very best information we had at the time. Given the climate of the world, things can change very quickly. From the time active construction begins, it should be a year-long build,” Kline told the Coastal Point this week.
Originally, the plan was to build a 14,000-square-foot, $13 million structure behind the existing library on South Main Street and to open it in the late fall or early winter of 2023, but Kline said the opening date will now be later and the price significantly higher.
About $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will be used for construction, and the library will receive another “$6 million and change” from the state bond bill, but more funds are needed to staff the larger building, and pay salaries and for utilities, shelving, books, materials and programs.
“None of the money we have from ARPA or the bond bill can be used for operating costs,” Kline explained. “That money is restricted to construction, so we still need to fundraise for operating expenses in the new building, which will increase. We also have naming opportunities for the new building. If anybody is considering that, they can contact me. The library is seeing significant increases over budget, and we are evaluating additional costs. With the volatility of the construction market, we are seeing increases,” Kline said.
The Selbyville Public Library’s 2023-fiscal-year operating budget is $325,000, an increase from $272,000 for the 2022 fiscal year.
The architect for the new structure is Becker Morgan Group Inc., and the construction manager is the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, both based in Salisbury, Md. Kay Wheatley, who has library board experience and works with non-profit organizations for fundraising and development, is the construction consultant.
Once the new library is finished, the historical section — formerly the home of Delaware Gov. John G. Townsend, in office from 1917 to 1921 — will be preserved. A historical society is forming in Selbyville, and members are interested in maintaining that section, Kline said.
At the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 4, local and state dignitaries, Selbyville residents and advocates crowded together in the library to hear remarks from U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, state Sen. Gerald Hocker and others before walking outside and ceremoniously digging shovels into a pile of dirt and tossing it into the air.
“We are overjoyed you can all be here,” Kline told the crowd, as she thanked the library staff and Gov. John Carney, who visited Selbyville in February to announce ARPA funding but who wasn’t present for the groundbreaking.
At the time, Carney announced ARPA money would be used to enlarge the library from its present 5,000 square feet, and that the section that was once Townsend’s home, built around 1914, would be preserved.
“This was a governor’s house — obviously, when governors did better than they do today,” Carney quipped, then added he didn’t know what to expect when he arrived in Selbyville for the event, but was pleased to see such a big crowd there to “supercharge our library campaign.”
Improvements will also be made to nine other libraries in the state, including in Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach, “and Selbyville is the first one up,” the governor said to applause.
Also attending the groundbreaking in October were state Rep. Rich Collins, Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, State Treasurer Colleen Davis, State Librarian Annie Norman, Selbyville Town Administrator Stacey Long and a representative of the Townsend family.
Kline also thanked Dr. Asher Carey, who practiced dentistry next door and who donated land to the library.