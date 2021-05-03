The Selbyville Public Library has an opening for a Board of Commissioners member and is seeking qualified applicants. The position on the board for the Selbyville Public Library is a five-year term, with eligibility for an additional five-year term.
Selbyville Public Library Director Kelly Kline explained the importance of the position opening.
“We are in the process of building a new library, and the workload is a little more for that reason,” she said. “But it makes the work meaningful, since you’re helping to develop a legacy during a time when public libraries have never been more essential to the functioning of their communities.”
The position, she said, is ideal for someone looking to volunteer in their community and have an impact. Experience in the areas of construction, fundraising, education, and nonprofit or library work are a plus, but not required. Candidates should have strong ties to the Selbyville area, because they are responsible for oversight of the Selbyville Public Library, which provides direct services to Selbyville residents and beyond.
Board President Susan Kirsch said she is looking forward to welcoming a new member.
“Being a commissioner for the Selbyville Public Library is very rewarding. The Board is extremely proud of the hard work of the staff and the amazing and diverse adult and children’s programs offered. This is a great time to be a member of the Board, because we are now planning the library expansion; the next few years will be busy but very exciting.”
Design renderings from Becker Morgan Group are in progress, and the library is moving forward with the planning phases of the new build. The Board and director said they are eager to share the designs with the public when they are finalized. They know that this will be a significant moment for the community, as their capabilities for a host of activities will be expanded, they said.
Because of the new library build, the Board is eager to fill the position as soon as possible and is requesting applications by May 28. The Board meets regularly, on the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., via Zoom. The current Board will review all applications and make a decision by June. Interested applicants can pick up an application at the Selbyville Public Library or visit the website at https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org/about-us/board.html to fill out an application online.
For more information, call (302)436-8195 or email kelly.kline@lib.de.us.