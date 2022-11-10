On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Selbyville Public Library will be hosting a coat giveaway event designed to be fun for the whole family. The library, in partnership with Operation Warm, will be giving away more than 100 winter coats between 3 and 6 p.m. that day. The coats, which are coming just in time for the cold weather season, were all provided by Operation Warm.
The coats are brand new, and available in varying children’s sizes for families to come and pick up that evening. Along with the coat giveaway, the kids will be able to customize their new coats with patches and other personalized touches. There will also be refreshments, free books for children to take home and live music.
The Selbyville Public Library is continuing to concentrate on the youth of the community as they welcome their new youth services coordinator, Haley Gray, and usher in some new programs designed to excite kids and teens. Gray said she is enthusiastic about joining the staff of the Selbyville Public Library after finishing her studies in anthropology and sociology, which had a focus on children’s literature.
“I was first introduced to children’s literature in my college research, and through working with children in those formats, my love of children’s lit grew.”
Gray is spearheading a variety of programs to connect with children of all ages, from Cool Career Story Time, which brings in members of the community, such as police officers, to read to preschoolers, to Crafternoons for older elementary and middle-schoolers, and holiday-themed events for teens. She said she is energized about and putting together programming for youth that is sure to be entertaining and educational, and of interest to kids and teens.
This all fits in with a new initiative at the library for after-school snacks. The “Snack Spot,” which is now located in the teen room, is a place where kids can help themselves to an after-school snack. The new program is sponsored by organizations and businesses, who each fill the Snack Spot for a week. The first week is being sponsored by Salem United Methodist Church, the Selbyville Public Library’s longtime partner, and the second is being sponsored by Playful Prep Meals.
Library Director Kelly Kline said she knows how much the community loves to get involved with these programs, and those interested in sponsoring a snack time should contact the library. Those who decide to sponsor should know that the library is accepting whole fruit, as well as food that is shelf-stable and individually wrapped.
For more information on the programs that are available for children, teens, and adults, check out the library’s website at https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org.