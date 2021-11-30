The New York Public Library recently went completely fine-free, and it’s becoming a growing trend in the country — libraries are removing the barriers to access by doing away with late fees. Although many libraries cannot do that for financial reasons, the Selbyville Public Library has chosen to enact a one-time fine forgiveness for the holidays.
The Board of Commissioners and Library Director Kelly Kline decided to forgive all outstanding fees owed to the library, a gift totaling more than $3,900, in order to offer a fresh start to Selbyville library patrons who may have accrued late fees.
“The pandemic handed us some unique opportunities, and this is one of them,” said Kline.
“Anything before Dec. 1, 2021, dating back to December 2018, is going to be forgiven. There are no existing fees prior to this timeframe.”
Eliminating fees is considered one way to help improve access to library services, because library accounts become blocked when fees total $5 or more. That creates a barrier that prohibits people from using library resources. With the fee forgiveness, approximately 115 accounts will become unblocked, with about 30 of those belonging to children, Kline noted.
When it comes to whose bills will be forgiven and how, Kline explained that it applies to anyone who checked out materials at the Selbyville library, regardless of whether they hold a card there or at another public library in Delaware. It also includes anyone who holds a Selbyville library card, regardless of which library they checked out materials from.
Kline said she understands that everyone has busy lives and sometimes things out of one’s control can get in the way of returning library items.
“There is no shame in returning things late, it happens…”
This is part of why they want to forgive those late fees, she said. While money is owed to the library, the likelihood of the library actually seeing it is low. In reality, many people who have incurred fees just stop using the library, she said, adding that that is not something she and her staff want to see, because the library is a public service and should be available to all.
For mitigating future late fees, there are library cards targeted for audiences younger than 18. The newest one is called the Smart Card and is for teen patrons. Up to 25 items can be checked out, and the card is fine-free, much like the cards for those younger than 5 and ages 5 to 12 that also don’t accrue late fees.
“Knowing which library card is right for you and your family members is a way to help reduce fees, and therefore barriers to service, especially as libraries throughout the state resume their pre-pandemic fee schedule as of Nov. 1.”
Library overdue fees had been on hold since March 2020.
Kline and the staff said they are looking forward to seeing some familiar faces back for programs, computer use, checking out books and just to say hello. They are also encouraging the sign up for the teen and children’s cards, fee-free.
“If you haven’t been in for a while, or gotten your child their card, come by and get signed up and see what’s new!”
For more information on hours or programs, visit https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org.