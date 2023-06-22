Yellow and pink balloons tied to a chair caught the eye of 1-year-old Aydin Santos and he ran to them, trying to catch one in the breeze at Old Timer’s Day in Selbyville on Saturday, June 17, as his mother, Yoana Georgieva of Selbyville, closely followed.
Nearby, children played carnival games as others fed pellets from plastic cups to llamas who stretched their necks, reaching through the fence for every morsel.
Dozens of shining, classic cars and trucks were on display along Church Street, from Chevrolet Corvettes to Ford Falcons to a yellow Barracuda with a black top. Owners talked about buying the vehicles and what was involved in restoring them, and memories were shared.
“My grandmother had a car just like that,” one woman said, admiring a Mustang and bending to pat a dog leading a couple down the street.
Guests tasted selections from food trucks including breakfast sandwiches and tacos from Kristina’s Kitchen in Ocean View, and danced to the music of the Glass Onion band as the four musicians played “Brown-Eyed Girl” and “Mustang Sally,” and presented guitar and saxophone solos.
Nearby, in front of the Selbyville Public Library, there were several booths selling items, including nautical-themed gifts made of seashells. At the event’s farmers’ market, customers purchased fresh peaches piled in baskets, as well as cantaloupe, tomatoes and strawberries.
Marines of the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League had an electric bicycle on display that was being raffled, and members Chuck Schaub and Bob Broderick chatted as they stood by it, then gave toy cars and tiny stuffed animals to children.
Selbyville Mayor Richard Duncan was in Florida on business, but reached by the Coastal Point, he said this year’s event appeared to be “a great time.”
“We want to bring back that tradition. I heard there was an overwhelming crowd there. I want to thank the town staff for stepping up and hosting that while I was gone,” he said.
He commended town staff and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce for a well-organized and appealing event.
This year, activities were concentrated in front of town hall and extended to the post office and library.
Prizes were awarded for the best cars on display, and there was a beer garden, inflatables for children to play on and pony rides. The Railroad Museum was open, and there was a walking tour of historic sites around town.
The night before Old Timer’s Day, a block party was hosted by Salem United Methodist Church, with an animated children’s movie, cook-out, carnival-style games and inflatables.
“We were excited to help the event grow by partnering with Salem United Methodist Church for the block party the night before, and to help bring in local businesses and community groups to make the event a family event,” Emily Gaither of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
“They did a really good job,” Duncan said. “From the pictures I saw, everything went just great.”