"Love. Laughter. And compassion.”
Those three words are the secret to a long, happy marriage, according to a Selbyville woman who recently celebrated 65 years with her husband.
Salverio “Sal” Mazzotta and Marie “Mae” Mazzotta married April 12, 1958, in a church in South Philadelphia, with about 400 friends and family in attendance, they recalled in an interview last week. Last month, family and friends gathered at Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island to toast the couple.
The Mazzottas are not newcomers to Delaware, having lived in Wilmington earlier in their marriage, and settling in Sussex County in their retirement years. “It’s one of the most pleasant places” he’s ever lived in, Sal Mazotta said recently.
Marie is “pushing 88,” as she put it. Sal is nearly 91. Both recall the dance in their hometown where they met, thanks to the encouragement of Marie’s cousin Richard, who happened to also be Sal’s best friend.
At the time of that fateful dance, Sal had recently returned home after two years in the U.S. Army, having served in Korea.
“All I remember was this young man pushing my cousin aside, saying, ‘Who’s the girl?’” Marie said. “He took me in his arms to go out on the dance floor, and I knew — ‘Uh-oh. This guy means business,’” she said, smiling.
Sal, for his part, knew right away that Marie was “the one. I was in love with her the first time I saw her,” he said.
“We dated off and on” after that dance, Marie said.
Within about two years, the couple married, at St. Nicholas Church in South Philadelphia. It was a large wedding, with about 400 people, Marie said.
“In those days, you invited everybody, and we both had large families,” she said.
They went to New York City for their honeymoon, they said, because they both enjoyed the city, and both enjoyed Broadway shows. During that trip, they saw three shows — “Gypsy,” “Fiorello” and “West Side Story.”
They raised four children — two boys, Greg and Paul, and two girls, Anne and Rita — while Sal worked for Getty Oil. Marie worked as a legal secretary for many years, for a law firm where one of the attorneys she worked for specialized in divorces — a job where she said “I learned a lot of things — some things I didn’t want to learn.”
The Mazzottas’ philosophy regarding marriage is pretty simple.
“You have to have compassion. You have to have feelings. You know, love is one thing, but compassion is something else,” Marie said. “We have hardly ever argued. And we made it a point never to argue in front of the children,” she added.
The couple are fairly new residents at Brandywine. Sal moved there a few months ago, and Marie joined him about six weeks ago. Both say they are very happy there, especially since their children and grandchildren are close enough to visit often. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Aleia Claire.
“It was a nice party,” Sal said of their 65th anniversary gathering.
“A nice party,” Marie agreed. “A total, total surprise. Wonderful. Grateful that people care so much. Because an anniversary is a personal thing. But I guess 65 years means something,” she said.
“We knew that they were planning something, but we had no idea, especially, of all the family that were here,” she added.
All in all, the couple said, although their life together has had its share of ups and downs.
“We don’t want for anything,” Sal said. “We take each day as it comes.”
Looking back on a life well-lived, together, he said, “Things work out for the best.”