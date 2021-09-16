The Selbyville Community Club will host its first Mini Golf & Family Fun Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Millville Boardwalk.
Free and open to the public, the event will feature the chance to win prizes on the miniature golf course, foods and ice cream for sale, and a raffle of gift baskets and a painting donated by Carol Cary, an artist who also handles publicity for the Community Club.
“This is a way to invigorate our club. We are so small. We have 32 active members, but we want more,” Cary said. Anyone interested can see the club’s Facebook page for details about how to join.
Club meetings and activities are ongoing throughout the year. Members plan to place a Little Free Library in Selbyville, containing free books for children and adults. In November, there will be a speaker from Clothing Our Kids and a drive to collect socks for homeless veterans.
In December, club members will decorate the Selbyville park. In January, they will make crafts with residents of the assisted-living facility Mallard Landing, where one of the club’s longtime members lives.
In March, members will begin looking at works of art by school children in preparation for the Youth Art Month awards in May. An Earth Day event will be scheduled for April.
“You feel good when you are doing volunteer work for others,” Cary said. “Many people are struggling — whether it be veterans, the homeless, battered women, those with a low literacy rate. Our club supports schools. We give an art award every year, and we give scholarships to Showell, Selbyville Middle School and Indian River High School.
“We sponsor community events. We do other collections throughout the year for battered and homeless women and children, Delaware Hospice and teachers groups. I enjoy being part of this club,” she said.
“It’s a diverse group. We try to raise awareness and raise funds. It’s nice to be involved with it, because we are living the volunteer spirit. For anybody who wants to volunteer their services to help their community, or the larger community, it’s a great thing.”