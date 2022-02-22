The Selbyville Community Club, a service club, inducted nine new members at its regular meeting on Feb 10. In an induction ceremony recalling the club’s mission and pledge, the newly inducted members vowed to serve the community, and work for the health and wellbeing of those in need.
The members participated in many of the club’s activities over the past year, and representatives said they have been valuable to the Selbyville Community Club and to the larger community it serves. They received their membership pins in a candlelight ceremony.
New member Karon Moore said, “I loved in induction ceremony. It was loving, sincere and lovely knowing that we are here to help others. Plus, we will never be alone. This club is a family.”
Joanna Hermann said, “The candlelight induction ceremony was beautiful and made me so proud to become an official Selbyville Community Club member. I enjoy working on projects that serve the community and the members of the club make every project collaborative and fun! As the club grows, we will be able to create new ways to further SCC’s service in Sussex County and have fun!”
The newest member, Susan Elliott, is from California, where she was a long time member of the General Federation of Women’s Club.
“Our club is quiet but mighty. Our efforts help the needs of many throughout Selbyville and beyond,” representatives said.
Projects of the Selbyville Community Club include education, the arts, conservation, food drives and meeting various community needs. The club meets once per month on Thursdays at 1 p.m. at Salem Methodist Church. Anyone is welcome to join the Selbyville Community Club.