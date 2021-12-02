Coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants and socks are being collected by the Selbyville Community Club this month, during its annual Coats & Sweats for Vets campaign.
The winter clothing — which will be given to military veterans and their families in need — can be dropped off at Selbyville Town Hall, 1 West Church Street in Selbyville, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. It will then be sent to the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans, an organization that provides housing and services.
Coats & Sweats for Vets was canceled last year because of the pandemic but began again this year on Dec. 1 and will continue through the end of the month.
In 2018, more than 400 pieces of clothing were donated, said Carol Cary, who handles public relations for the Selbyville Community Club.
Clothing will be washed and any necessary repairs made before it is donated to the DCHV.
“We usually get a lot of items. If they are missing button or something, we take them to our volunteers in the Community Club, and we wash them and clean them up. We sew buttons on, check the zippers to make sure they all work. Everything is laundered before we send them.
“It takes a lot of man-hours, but it’s certainly worth it. We especially need socks and gloves this year, and we are always in need of socks for children, as well,” she said.
“Our organization is strictly volunteer, and it gives all of us great joy to be able to help those in need — especially our veterans who have served us so well. It’s good that we can repay them for their service,” Cary said.
The club, with 30 members, is at least 65 years old and is overseen by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an organization that has always focused on veterans’ needs, Cary said. Selbyville Community Club members will also decorate the park in Selbyville for Christmas and are also involved in educational projects, the arts, conservation, food drives and other community needs.