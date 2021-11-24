Six months after its first successful event, Assisting Bicycle Commuters will host another bicycle sale, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, locate at 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View.
Organizer Louis Melton said the sale of donated bicycles — many in excellent condition — will continue until around 11 a.m., or until the inventory is gone. About 40 of them — most with gears, rather than being beach cruisers, and including some made for children — will be available. The price range for children’s bicycles will be $45 to $65, with prices ranging from $75 to $150 for adult versions.
Most, Melton said, are purchased by local residents who need transportation to work.
“We held a very successful sale back in May. With the number of bicycles that are generously donated to our program, we end up with more bicycles than we can store or manage. When bicycles are donated, we triage them. The best bikes are serviced and sold to sustain our program,” Melton said, referring to ABC’s core work of lending bicycles.
“We don’t take any deposit. We’re lucky if we get 80 percent of them back, but we get donations throughout the year, so that makes up for the other 20 percent,” he said. “Over the years, the program has grown to lending most of the bikes to kids who work here during the summer. If they want to borrow a bike from us, they go through safety training to ensure they know how to ride a bike. We equip each bike with lights, and we issue helmets,” Melton said.
Anyone interested can call the church office at (302) 539-9510.
“Most of the bicycles that are donated to us are serviced and placed in our lending inventory,” he added. “Bikes that are below our lending standards are serviced and donated to the Shepherd’s Office, a homeless-outreach organization in Georgetown. Bikes that are beyond reasonable repair are sold as scrap metal, with proceeds going to the youth group at Mariner’s Bethel,” he explained.
There is no rain date for Saturday’s sale, but a protective picnic pavilion is on the church grounds, Melton said.
Assisting Bicycle Commuters made about $5,000 from its first bike sale. Proceeds from sales are used to buy parts and make repairs, and also benefit Mariner’s Feed My Sheep program.