Members of the Rehoboth Beach-based Seaside Jewish Community are joining Jews around the world in observing a 10-day period known as the High Holy Days. The period, which takes place each fall according to the Jewish calendar, begins with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which initiates 10 days of penance, and ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the most solemn Holy Day, devoted to prayer and fasting.
Since the Jewish calendar is a lunar one, the holidays fall differently each year, in September or October. This year, Rosh Hashanah fell on the evening of Sept. 6, and Yom Kippur begins on the evening of Sept. 15.
Much is written about these Holy Days, and many interpretations can be found about their meaning. The translation of the Hebrew words “Rosh” and “Hashanah,” means “start” and “change.” Seaside’s Rabbi Emeritus Beth Cohen said these days give people an opportunity to take stock of their lives, acknowledge where they’ve done really well and admit that there are times when they have just missed the mark.
“Our liturgy asks us to take some time to look inside and do some self-evaluation. We recite prayers of forgiveness and repentance and confession. We blow the Shofar, the Ram’s Horn, to awaken us and push us to do the work we need to do. We get a chance to make change, to begin anew, to make some commitments or resolutions for the new Jewish year that is just beginning.”
Rabbi Kevin Bernstein, Seaside’s interim rabbi as the congregation seeks a full-time religious leader, said the holidays also offers Jews the opportunity to connect with one another.
“Though Passover and Chanukah are as widely celebrated holidays among America’s Jews, they are home-focused, and not focused on attendance and gathering at our synagogues,” he explained. “A synagogue is a ‘Bayt K’nesset’ in Hebrew, which literally means a ‘house of assembly.’ This is appropriate because the importance of the High Holidays is not only the spiritual tasks before us, of self-reflection and self-evaluation, readying ourselves for a new year, but also to connect and reconnect with the Jewish community. Some years this is all joyful, some years it is fraught with concern, but most years, it is both. And these emotions, I believe, are best experienced and approached as a community.”
With COVID-19 still very much an issue, a limited number of Seaside members will be able to gather in person, due to social distancing concerns. Others will join in the services through virtual streaming, which the congregation has used regularly over the past year. Both Bernstein and Cohen are leading the services, which are on the evenings before Rosh Hashanah and the days of. Members are also celebrating with their families at home with lunches and dinners.
Apples and honey are traditionally eaten on Rosh Hashanah, signifying a joyful and healthy new year.
“These Holy Days remind us that it takes work to live the values that our faith, and frankly that all faiths, put before us — to love our neighbor, to do unto others as we would have them do unto us, to live the words of the prophet Micah — do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God,” Cohen said. “It is a time to learn about self and to engage in that spiritual cleansing that enables us to return to our very essence — return to the land of our soul.”