The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club held a Seashore Tea on March 15 at Cripple Creek Country Club. The event helped to raise money for many local causes, community organizations and to provide scholarships for local high school students.
One of the highlights showcased by the LBWC members was a raffle of baskets filled with gifts donated by local merchants. A 50/50 raffle was also held. Many of the attendees wore creative hats and fascinators, and they were able to enjoy a selection of tea sandwiches, scones and desserts.
“LBWC would like to thank everyone who helped to make this event a success,” representatives said.