The “lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer” may have just started, but behind the scenes, folks from a local organization are already busy getting ready to welcome some Very Important Families in September.
Operation SEAs the Day is putting the final touches on plans for the 10th anniversary of its founding, and of its signature event, Warrior Family Beach Week, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 10, this year.
Each year, Bethany Beach and surrounding communities welcome dozens of wounded, ill or injured veterans from the post-9/11 era. This year, 30 “VIFs” — Very Important Families — will come to Bethany Beach, where they can relax on the beach or take part in a full slate of activities, including golf outings, boat trips and horseback-riding expeditions.
“These heroes are recovering from injuries sustained while serving our country,” OSTD spokeswoman Annette Reeping said.
During the week, the veterans’ spouses and partners have opportunities to meet and bond with others in similar situations at “caregivers’ coffees,” according to Reeping. There is also a special “spa day” for spouses. About 150 children come each year for Warrior Family Beach Week, Reeping said, and there will be numerous activities for them as well.
The families arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will be welcomed with a luncheon at Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View. The driveway leading to the post will be lined with signs and flags — their first indication of the support they will receive from the community during their stay.
Reeping said the dedication of OSTD volunteers and the welcoming atmosphere is sincerely felt and appreciated by the veterans. She recalled a conversation with one veteran at the send-off brunch at the end of the week last year, in which he expressed his gratitude:
“Now I know why I joined the service — for towns like this who really appreciate the military.”
That same veteran, she said, will be returning for Warrior Family Beach Week this year, but this time as “alumni” — a group of five families who will support the first-timers and help them to take full advantage of all that the week can offer.
“They come in very cautiously and quietly,” she said of the families, many still carrying the stress of all that their recovery brings, from the frequent medical appointments to the isolation many families feel as they try to return to “normal life.” They begin to meet other families like them at the welcome brunch and, by the end of the week, enduring friendships have been formed and families are relaxed and ready to return to their hometowns with a refreshed attitude.
“Wives feel like wives again; husbands feel like husbands,” Reeping said.
The bonding between the families is a key to Warrior Family Beach Week, Reeping said. The week she said, “gives them the opportunity to be around people like themselves.”
Reeping said the organization is grateful to the families who have offered the use of their beach homes as the landing places for the 30 families. In addition, she said, the OSTD organization is grateful to the many businesses who support the families, offering them discounts on goods and services. Giant Foods provides bags of food for each family, to help them stock their refrigerators for the week.
Volunteers are the backbone of the organization, and Reeping said opportunities abound for help with a number of activities. A few of the ways the community can help include delivering water bottles to activity sites; assisting with standup-paddling and kayaking excursions; helping families board and return from boat trips; setting up chairs and tables for events and breaking down and stacking them afterward; helping with the parade on Friday; and helping greet veterans before a trip to the Fort Miles historical site.
A sign-up for volunteers will be posted July 15 on the OSTD website at www.operationseastheday.org, on which all of the volunteer opportunities for this year’s Warrior Beach Week will be listed. The sign-up will remain active until Aug. 15.
This year, as OSTD prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the organization will remember a founder and major force during its early days. Richard Katon, who along with two others founded the group more than a decade ago, passed away in May.
Reeping said Katon was one of the reasons she joined the group back in the early days of its existence. She said he became a friend, and she lauded his vision for the mission of OSTD.
“Through Richard and the founders’ vision, over 100 Bethany businesses and major local sponsors made donations,” making the week’s activities possible.
In the ensuing years, more than 2,000 wounded veterans and their families have come to the Bethany Beach area for Warrior Beach Week.
Katon used to joke, Reeping said, that OSTD was “like a duck. It appeared calm on the surface but was paddling furiously below to get all the work done.”
“Richard leaves us with a strong legacy of thanking, recognizing and honoring veterans’ families,” she said.
A variety of OSTD merchandise, including some commemorating the 10-year-anniversary, is available to purchase at Sea Colony Beach Shop, 33548 Market Place, near Bethany Beach; and at the Bethany Beach Fine Arts Gallery, 100 Garfield Pkwy., Suite 4. Merchandise will also be on sale at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Each year, the veterans and their families are celebrated by the community at large with a parade that begins at Sea Colony, proceeds south on Route 1 and then west on Route 54 to the Bayside community, where they are treated to a dinner and a show at Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“Bring your American flags,” Reeping said of the parade.
Traditionally, community members line the route and wave flags of all sizes in honor of the families, who travel the route aboard school buses and are escorted by firetrucks and law-enforcement vehicles, often waving small flags of their own out the bus windows.
The driveway into Bayside will be lined with some of the same signs that greeted the families earlier in the week. Children will again have an opportunity throughout the summer to create some of the signs; details on locations and times will be posted on the OSTD website.
Tickets for the Freeman show, which this year features “Voyage: A Journey Tribute,” are available to the public on the Freeman website at www.freemanarts.org.