In conjunction with partner CrossFit Unlocked, Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will be participating in Horse Power ’21 on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. at the CrossFit facility located at 22326 Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown.
Co-ed teams of two will participate in multiple events and, based on their sponsorship commitments, they will raise donations for SDTR, an equine therapy-based center located in Milton that provides support for individuals of all ages with physical and emotional challenges and their families.
Spectators will be welcomed at the event, and can come out and show support for the athletes.
To learn more about CrossFit and Horse Power 21, or to sponsor a team, go to the CrossFit Unlocked Facebook page. Information about Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding can be found on their website at sdtrhr.com.