On Sunday, June 6, Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will continue their Giving Never Tasted So Good fundraising campaign. They are partnering in June with Iron Hill Brewery at 19815 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.
Giving Never Tasted So Good evolved as the result of SDTR seeking new strategies, in a COVID-impacted environment, to continue sustaining itself with its usual fundraising activities significantly curtailed. Joining forces with another hard-hit industry, Delmarva’s restaurants, made sense representatives said.
Each Iron Hill Brewery location participates locally in civic and community service in its area. In addition to their ongoing support of Children’s Beach House, Iron Hill in Rehoboth has agreed to partner with Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding in June, donating 20 percent of the cost of all meals purchased by SDTR supporters (minus alcohol and tip) on June 6. The donation will be made on lunch or dinner service, whether for dining in or take-out service, with the presentation of an SDTR flyer to the server.
Flyers can be obtained by going to SDTR’s website (www.sdtrhr.com), clicking the “Events” tab and following the links to the flyer, downloading and printing it. Those without printing capability should contact SDTR Volunteer Lori Chaikin at lorichaikin.sdtr@gmail.com and arrange to pick up a flyer at the farm, at 17170 Harbeson Road in Milton. Iron Hill Brewery will have a limited number of flyers available on June 6 that people can request when being seated, while the supply lasts.
To reach Iron Hill Brewery, call (302) 260-8000.