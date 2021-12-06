The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) is extending an open invitation to “Kwanzaa: Habari Gani!” an exploration and celebration of the African American holiday, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., online.
During the actual celebration of Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 each year, it is customary to greet friends and family with the Swahili phrase “Habari Gani,” meaning “What is the news?” Community activist Waynne Paskins will answer the question as she explains the history, meaning and symbols of Kwanzaa. Lighting candles for each of the Seven Principles, participants will weave traditional themes of family, community and unity.
To register for the program, go to https://sdarjkwanzaa.eventbrite.com/ or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.