The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will present “Kidnapping & Terrorism; The Reverse Underground Railroad,” at their online town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Richard Bell, an Andrew Carnegie Fellow at the University of Maryland and a frequent lecturer on C-Span and at the Smithsonian Institution, will be the featured speaker.
In his recent book “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home,” Bell points out that two houses at the western edge of Sussex County were “the control and command centers of the Reverse Underground Railroad’s most vicious group of conductors and station agents.”
Flowing in the opposite direction of the Underground Railroad, the Reverse Underground Railroad was a multiheaded criminal enterprise. Gangs, such as Sussex County’s Cannon-Johnson Gang, kidnapped free African Americans, often children, in the North and sold them into a lifetime of enslavement in the Deep South.
Bell tells the true story about five boys who were kidnapped in the North and smuggled into slavery in the South — and their daring attempt to escape and bring their captors to justice. Their ordeal — an odyssey that took them from the Philadelphia waterfront to the marshes of Mississippi and onward — shines a spotlight on the Reverse Underground Railroad, a black-market network of human traffickers and slave traders who stole away thousands of legally free African Americans from their families in order to fuel slavery’s rapid expansion in the decades before the Civil War.
SDARJ has been working on getting this history properly curated and exposed. At the town hall meeting, they will announce a major advance in that effort, thanking the high-ranking public officials who have listened and acted at their request. Leaders of the effort will discuss next steps in advancing public recognition of these historical truths, including the good, bad, unfortunate, happy and sad.
SDARJ has arranged with Browseabout Books for anyone purchasing Bell’s book to receive a signed copy. To register for the town hall, go https://reverserailroad.eventbrite.com or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.