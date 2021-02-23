The Lewes Public Library’s “Science & Society” lecture series will welcome Science magazine News Editor Tim Appenzeller for a live, online discussion of “Science in the Time of COVID” on March 2.
Appenzeller will present Science magazine’s 10 “Breakthroughs of the Year,” highlighting hot areas of research at a time when COVID disrupted the conduct of much of science. While the top pick was the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, other breakthroughs include the solution to a longstanding cosmic mystery, new discoveries of avian intelligence, sharpened forecasts of global warming, and more. Appenzeller will discuss the developments and why they were selected, as well as the impact of the pandemic on scientific research.
The live, Zoom-based lecture will begin at 5 p.m. on March 2 and is free to the public. Registration is required. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register. The lecture is part of the “Science & Society” series, which seeks to engage the community with scientific experts on a range of topics to better understand the world. Additional dates and topics in the series are announced each month.
Appenzeller directs a team of writers, editors and correspondents around the world, producing news and features about scientific research, science policy and the scientific community for Science. He was previously news director at Nature and an editor and writer at National Geographic, U.S. News & World Report and Scientific American. He will be joined in conversation by Colin Norman, former news editor at Science, and Fred Dylla, executive director emeritus of the American Institute of Physics and author of “Scientific Journeys.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.