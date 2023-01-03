The Lewes Public Library’s Science & Society lecture series opens the Winter/Spring 2023 season with a discussion of the top scientific breakthroughs of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m., online via Zoom.
Science magazine News Editor Tim Appenzeller will join hosts Colin Norman, Fred Dylla and Linda Dylla for an engaging conversation about Science’s “Breakthrough of the Year,” along with nine other advances the magazine’s editors and writers considered especially important.
To register for the Zoom-based event and other upcoming Science & Society lectures, visit tinyurl.com/ScienceAndSocietySpring23.
The Winter/Spring 2023 lecture series:
• Jan. 17 — “The Science Breakthroughs of 2022”
• Feb. 7 — “The Sounds of Life”
• March 7 — “The Discovery of Gravitational Waves: A New Window on the Cosmos”
• April 4 — “The NASA Psyche Mission: An Electric Journey to a Metal World”
• May 2 — “2025 and Beyond: Science, Restoration, and Partnership of the Chesapeake Bay.”
The Lewes Public Library’s “Science & Society—Making Sense of the World Around Us” lecture series is co-organized and moderated by Colin Norman, the former news editor at Science, Fred Dylla, executive director emeritus of the American Institute of Physics and author of “Scientific Journeys,” and Lynda Dylla, former public information officer at the Jefferson Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.