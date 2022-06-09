Schell Brothers, a builder of new homes in coastal Delaware, has initiated Kudos for a Cause Campaign to recognize the work of local nonprofit organizations. For the month of June, Schell Brothers has selected the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) as their June campaign beneficiary. For every kudo — message of gratitude, appreciation and joy that is directed to DBG on social media — Schell Brothers will donate $1 to DBG.
“If you love the idea that we now have a public botanic garden in Sussex County; if you have visited and seen the natural beauty of the site; if you have connected to nature as you strolled through the native plant Meadow; if you appreciate the dedication of the volunteers who have created this special place, the Kudos for a Cause campaign in June is your opportunity to share your gratitude and joy, with the extra benefit of helping the Delaware Botanic Gardens to raise funds to maintain and expand its unique garden features,” DBG representatives said.
“I am lucky enough to work for a company that constantly invests resources into supporting the local community.” said Adelina Riddick, marketing specialist for Schell Brothers. “We have discovered the DBG project through our collaboration with the Sussex County Land Trust. We are more than happy to work together with all the hard-working staff and volunteers to raise awareness and funds for this hidden treasure that will be here for generations to come.”
Schell Brothers Director of Marketing Alyssa Titus said, “With Kudos for a Cause, we have been able to positively impact so many area non-profits. The simple concept of flooding social media with positivity and kudos truly embraces our company mission of happiness. The best part is that anyone can contribute simply by giving kudos on social media. Schell Brothers is committed to donating $1 for every message of appreciation shared by our community.”
Ray Sander, DBG president, said, “Schell Brothers’ innovative program to inspire gratitude, appreciation and generosity is a great gift to our community. We are honored and grateful for their recognition of DBG and the dedication of our entire team.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, noted, “As one of the newer nonprofits in the region, Kudos for a Cause offers an opportunity for our growing circle of visitors and supporters to show their appreciation for all that has been accomplished at DBG and to help us raise funds to continue the development of this beautiful public garden.”
Stephen Pryce Lea, DBG director of horticulture, observed that DBG’s Facebook and Instagram postings have generated great interest in the gardens and Kudos for a Cause will give people a way of supporting the Gardens.
To help the Delaware Botanic Gardens turn Kudos into dollars:
• Give kudos to someone/something you are grateful for in the comments of DBG posts or on your personal page (make sure you tag the @projectkudos page when posting so they can see the post), and 1 kudos = $1 donated by Schell Brothers to DBG.
• Like/follow the “Project Kudos powered by Schell Brothers” page on both Facebook and Instagram, and 1 page follow/like = $1 donated to the DBG by Schell Brothers.
• Don’t have social media? Then ask a friend or family member to post and share kudos instead, or plan a trip to the DBG and share a Kudos sticker in the Welcome Center.
• “Most importantly have fun, sharing your photos of the Delaware Botanic Gardens with your friends! Give @projectkudos and share this hidden gem in Dagsboro, Sussex County.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. For more information, go to www.delawaregardens.org.