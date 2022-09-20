South Coastal Village Volunteers will hold its “Say Yes to Magic” fundraiser on Oct. 6, celebrating the magic of the South Coastal Village Volunteers at the Dickens Parlour Theatre. The organization’s first in-person fund-raising event will support its efforts to enable older members of the community to live independently.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m., with drinks and dinner provided by the Good Earth Market within the Dickens Parlour Theatre. Following dinner service, guests will be entertained in the Dickens Parlour Theatre with a special magic show. After the magic show, dessert will be served in the dining room, concluding the evening. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50.
“This is sure to be a wonderful evening with great food and entertainment, all to support the mission of our Village,” said Kathy Green, South Coastal Village Volunteers Development Team member.
Tickets cost $125 each, and attendance is limited to 100 patrons. Sponsorships, some including tickets, are also available. For detailed information or to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, go to the website at www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org.
South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV), which began operating in 2021, serves the communities of Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany by providing up to 25 volunteer hours of service monthly to members. They are always looking to enlist new members and new volunteers to expand services. Members can get help with transportation for medical and personal appointments, grocery (and other) shopping, household chores, pets, and technology. Volunteers can choose to do what they want to do and when they want to do it. They offer social and educational gatherings for both members and volunteers on a regular basis.
SCVV’s office at 32 West Avenue in Ocean View is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Coastal Village Volunteers is a branch of Village Volunteers of Lewes, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The website offers complete information on the organization, or call (302) 500-1281.