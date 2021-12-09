Santa Claus is coming to town — via the Millville Volunteer Fire Company — in the remaining weeks before Christmas. Aboard Millville fire apparatus, the Jolly Old Elf will be riding through about 60 developments, according to fire company President Gregory Hocker.
Details were finalized earlier this week for Santa’s appearances throughout the area through Dec. 22.
The fire company planned to utilize two fire trucks on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, and one each on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. Each route will start at 6 p.m. and will follow the routes listed below.
“I am looking forward to seeing all the good girls and boys during my visit,” Santa said in a statement released by the fire company earlier this week.
Hocker said he has spent quite a bit of time fine-tuning the routes, including driving them himself to note any potential issues and to get an idea how long each route will take.
“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle” that have to come together for Santa’s ride-alongs to be successful, Hocker said.
The fire company asked that residents of each community help them to get the word out about Santa’s visits, and that they post on the fire company Facebook page when Santa has completed his rounds of their development, so those next on the route know to be on the lookout.
Also, Hocker suggested checking the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page or the fire company website, at www.millville84.com, for any updates or changes to schedules on a given night. The Coastal Point will also post any updates on its Facebook page as we receive them.
Here are the routes for each night of Santa’s visits:
Dec. 8 – Santa Route No. 1
• Murray’s Haven — Grant’s Avenue to Waterside Circle to Indian Hill Lane, back to Grant’s Avenue.
• Woodland Park — Holly Lane to Assawoman Avenue to Maple Way to Woods Circle.
• Lord Baltimore Landing — Lord Baltimore Lane.
• Country Estates — Wagon Wheel Road to North Horseshoe Drive to Winchester Drive.
• Country Village — North Primrose Lane to South Horseshoe Drive.
• Avon Park — Avon Park Boulevard to Brighton Street.
• Wedgefield — Wedgefield Boulevard to Summerville Court to Plantation Court.
• Bear Trap — Willow Oak Avenue to Magnolia Street to October Glory Avenue.
• Fairway Village — Lakeview Drive, Left on Fairway Drive, Left on Golden Eagle, Right on Masters Drive, Right on Fairway Drive, Left on Josephine Lane, Right on Augusta Drive, Left on Chandler Way, Left on Yellowfinch Lane, Right on Oakmont Drive.
• Forest Landing — Tee Box to Putter Lane, Right on Tee Box all the way around, back to clubhouse circle, Fairway Drive to Beaver Dam Road.
• Silver Woods — Brenda Lane to Thorton Drive to Luzerne Drive to Old Forge Drive.
Dec. 8 – Santa Route No. 2
• Hidden Acres — Hidden Acres Drive loop to Whispering Lane to Blackwater Road.
• Dogwood Acres — West Lagoon Road to North Dogwood Drive to Long Leaf Road to South Dogwood Drive.
• Seawinds — Seawinds Drive to Baywinds Court.
• Dogwood Estates — Dogwood Estates Drive.
• Blackwater Village — Hiawatha Boulevard full circle.
• Bethany Forest — Bethany Forest Drive to South Newport Way back to Bethany Forest Drive.
• Bay Forest — Slandering Rd to Shearwater Drive to Bay Forest Drive.
• Bowerset — Blackstone Drive.
• Bishops Landing (south of Burbage Road) — Bishop’s Landing Drive to Brandywine Drive to White Clay Drive to Substation Road.
• Bishops Landing (north of Burbage Road) — Barrington Parkway to Rockwood Road to Crossgate Road to Owls Nest Lane to Augustine Lane back to Barrington Parkway.
Dec. 15th – Santa Route #1
• White’s Creek Manor — Naomi Drive to Chad Place to Harbor Road to Hickman Drive.
• Mill Run Acres — Mill Run Drive.
• Banks Acres — Philadelphia Avenue to Syracuse Street to Baltimore Avenue.
• The Solitude — Heavenly Way straight, left on Peaceful Lane.
• Denton Manor — Dorothy Circle, full circle.
• Land Of Pleasant Living — Hollywood Drive (off Clubhouse Road) to Serrill Avenue to Yeadon Avenue to Hollywood Drive exit on Railway Road.
• Banks Harbor Retreat — Main Street to River Drive to Bonnie Street, back to Main Street.
• Roger’s Haven — Bird Haven Street to Pine Place to Coral Court to Bay Haven Street.
• White Creek at Bethany — Nautical Place, right on Sea Breeze Lane, Left on Seaside Drive, left on Sea Breeze Lane.
Dec. 15 — Santa Route No. 2
• The Greens at Indian River — Windward Way to Fairway Lane to North Creek Circle and return.
Bay Colony — Colony Drive (south entrance) to Sawmill Road, Back to Colony Drive, left on Colony Drive complete circle to north entrance.
• Mallard Creek — Manor Drive to West Manor Drive, right back to Manor Drive.
• Seagrass Plantation — Seagrass Plantation Lane, Right on Judson Lane, back to Seagrass Plantation Lane to Seagrass Court and return.
• The Preserves of Irons Landing — Preserve Lane to Back Bay Drive back to Preserve Lane.
• Denton Mills — Warren Road to Sawmill Road.
• Bethany Crest — Bethany Crest Lane, full circle.
Dec. 21 — Santa Route No. 1
• Millville By The Sea — Entering off of Substation Road
Route TBD – Look for further details.
Dec. 22 – Santa Route #1
• West View — Kent Ave, turn around at end, take Sussex Drive to New Castle Court
• Providence — John Hall Drive Circle
• Summerfield — Range Drive, Right on Weeping Way, Left on Ocean Willow Drive, Left on Repping Way, Back to Range Drive
• Hunter’s Run — Gracelyn Drive, Right on Cromwell Drive, Left on Thornberry, back out to Gracelyn Drive
• Bethany Breeze — Bethany Breeze Drive, Left on Driftwood Court, Left on Breezy Lane, Ocean Boulevard Circle
• Clearwater — Ocean Side Parkway, Left on Monterray Ave, Back to Ocean Parkway Drive, exit
• Waterside — Waterside Drive, to end and turn around
• Bethany Meadows — Foxfire Drive, Left on Bethany Drive, Left on Clover Lane, to Hemlock Drive, back to Bethany Drive
• Summerset — Austin Lane, Left on Midland Rd, Right on Houston Street, then turn around
• South Hampton — William Chandler Blvd., Right on Greenwich Lane, Right on William Chandler Blvd. to Park House Road.
• Plantation Park — Alabama Drive, Mississippi Drive, Carolina Drive, to Plantation Park 2, Georgia Drive, to Double Bridges Road
• Ocean Way Estates — Ogre Drive, Right on West Riga Drive, to Rt 26