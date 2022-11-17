The appearance of the Santa’s Letters mailbox has become a popular pre-holiday event, and this year, a new location for Santa’s headquarters signals an important change for the charity.
Started by Kristina and Sean Malone of Dagsboro to reach out to local children with messages of kindness and hope, Santa’s Letters has grown into a year-round project that has helped hundreds of children and their families with a variety of needs.
This year, the opening event — which will include a visit from Santa, as well as snacks and fun activities for families — moves from the couple’s home to their new commercial property at 32828 Reba Road in Millville. The property will eventually be not only a new bakery shop, but also will house a space dedicated to Santa’s Letters.
That mean the Christmas village that Sean Malone has been building piece by piece over the years will move to the new site next week, and the Santa’s Letters opening — scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be at the new location, at 32828 Reba Road in Millville.
“There’s an acre and a quarter there,” Sean Malone said. “I kind of think that’s going to give us more room,” he said, adding that the couple will “keep everything the same” as past years, with hot chocolate and s’mores, but this time the hot chocolate will be served from “Fiona,” the food truck operated by the couple’s Millville takeout food shop, Kristina’s Kitchen. Fisher’s Popcorn will also be on hand with snacks, he said, and DJ Stevie Jay will be on hand with holiday music.
As in the past, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company will assist with the delivery of the mailbox and the appearance of Santa. Children will be invited to deposit their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox, and the couple will be sure they get an answer from the Jolly Old Elf. (Parents are asked to be sure their children’s letters include a return address, to ensure that Santa’s answers can reach their homes before Christmas.)
In addition to the letters, the Malones hope to help as many as 200 area children’s wishes come true this holiday season, Sean Malone said. Last year, the organization was able to help brighten the season for 126 children. This year, he said, Lord Baltimore Elementary School has already given them the names of about 20 families to help, and the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has provided names of families dealing with cancer who could use some help as well.
Last month’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Salted Vines Winery raised an initial $12,740 toward Santa’s Letters efforts, and Malone reported recently that more funds continue to come in from the event, the charity’s main fundraiser.
Anyone in the community can also nominate a family in need, he said, by going to the Santa’s Letters website at www.santaslettersinc.com and filling out an online form. Families can also request help themselves, he said, by filling out the same form.
The Santa’s Letters kickoff will also include a chance to help them meet those community needs, as unwrapped new toys and new clothing for children, as well as adults, will be accepted at the event. Monetary donations will also be accepted, he said.
Malone noted that there will be no parking on-site but that parking will be available at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, about a five-minute walk away, and volunteers will guide folks to the event site. Volunteers are still needed to act as guides, to help with parking and to help at the Reba Road location. Signups for volunteers can be done through the website, through the “contact us” form at www.santaslettersinc.com.