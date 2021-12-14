Santa’s House is back on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, and an additional time to visit Santa has been announced. Visitors can stop by and tell Santa their Christmas wish list, but they should bring their own cameras for photos, which are donation-based.
Santa will be in town on Saturdays, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Dec. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. Dogs may visit Santa at his house on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Additionally, visitors can stop by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerc Visitors’ Center at 501 Rehoboth Avenue for a dose of holiday cheer. Visitors are being welcomed to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a display of more than 10,000 twinkle lights.
Those who have pictures at Santa’s House or the Visitor’s Center light display that they want to share can tag @RehobothDeweyChamber in their Facebook photos and @RBDBCC on Instagram.
Other Rehoboth-area holiday events include:
• Winter WonderFEST, Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, 2021 — A drive-through light spectacular at Hudson Fields in Milton, produced by Festival of Cheer Inc.
• Schellville Christmas Village, Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 — An “Enchanted Winter Celebration” behind Tanger Outlets Seaside, providing hours of free fun and entertainment for people of all ages.
• Dewey Ball Drop, Friday, Dec. 31, produced by the Dewey Business Partnership.
The Rehoboth-Dewey resort area is offering other events and activities. Visit the Chamber’s Beach Fun & Bargains Calendar for events, activities, discounts and specials, at https://www.beach-fun.com/events/beach-fun-bargains.html.
“The Chamber would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their holiday help to date: Chamber Decorating Elves Gary Ceman & Karen McMahon, Short’s Marine, and Coastal Towing,” representatives said.