Santa Claus will bring merriment and brightness to the town of Millsboro this weekend, as he rides on top of a firetruck for what fire department officials are calling Santa’s Flight Plan.
The jolly elf will visit several locations.
On Saturday. Dec. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Santa will be on the east side of town, cruising through Wharton’s Bluff, Millsboro Village, Millwood, the town hall parking lot, the nursing home, Mill Chase, Houston Circle, Millstone, Bethesda Road, both sides of Morris Mill, Country Meadows, Granville Drive, Mount Joy Road to Hollyville, the main loop of Independence, Indian Meadows and Jersey Road.
On Sunday, Dec. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Santa will be on the west side, on both sides of Radish Farms, Delaware Avenue, Oak Drive, Millstone, the main entrance to Clubhouse at Plantations and exiting at Godwin School Road, Woodlake Circle, Cedar Ridge, Cedar Ridge, Country Living, Lakeview Road, Beacon Meadows, Parker Point, Oakmont Estates and The Woodlands.
Like last year, Santa will ride by and not stop to talk or lift little ones onto his lap to hear their wish lists.
“He will be on top of the truck, because there are still so many restrictions out there,” Ron O’Neal, president of the Millsboro Fire Department, said this week.
“There are no plans for Santa to go inside any of the buildings or meet with anyone this year. We will do the same thing we did last year. It went over really well. We hope next year things will ease up so he can make some stops,” O’Neal he said, adding that the fire truck won’t go up and down every side street in large developments, but along the main streets.
Last year, Santa rode on an antique fire truck, but this year he will be on a regular engine.