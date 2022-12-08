Little Zada Givens had her Christmas list memorized when she went to see Santa Claus at Evans Park last weekend.
As she asked the jolly elf for eight LOL Surprise Dolls, Shopkins and two buckets of purple slime, he nodded and smiled then said, “I’ll do my best OK?” and the 5-year-old Ocean View resident agreed with a nod of her own.
“Purple slime? What are you going to do with purple slime?” another visitor to Santa asked, amused, and little Zada shrugged and answered, “Play with it.”
“I want new clothes,” another little girl told Santa.
“New clothes? Any particular brand?” he asked.
“Well, what I would really like is a unicorn dress,” she said.
“That would be cool. I’ll see what I can find. You look like you’re a good girl,” he said.
One by one, children sat beside him, or on his lap, requesting dolls, games and trendy playthings and promising to leave cookies on Christmas Eve.
One baby, positioned on Santa’s lap, started to cry and reach for her mother as a blond boy quickly took her place. “Are you going to get everything you want for Christmas? I have a long day, you know, but I’ll try,” Santa promised as he reached for a candy cane.
A S’mores Station was across from Santa and Rigoberto Rodriguez of Creative Balloons by Rodriguez, wearing a top hat with rainbow design, twisted colorful balloons into shapes including penguins and dogs. Near the table where he was working, there was a full-sized Christmas tree made of green and red balloons.
Santa sat on a big red chair flanked by lit trees and the words Town of Millville above his head, inside a tent after he arrived at Evans Park in Millville in a carriage pulled by a single horse. The tent wasn’t far from the town’s indoor Yuletide Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, where a crowd of guests admired and purchased unique gifts including wooden items and quilts made by more than 20 artisan crafters, created ornaments and awaited an early evening performance by the Southern Delaware Chorale Ensemble.
Also on the park grounds there was an ice carving demonstration and games for children, keeping them busy until 5:30 p.m., when guests gathered in the park for the annual tree lighting ceremony.