Santa is making a list and checking his texts — he’s gonna find out whose neighborhood is next!
The jolly old elf will be visiting developments in the Millville and Ocean View areas in the coming weeks — thanks to the efforts of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, whose president, Gregory Hocker, is the one actually making the list, for the record.
Last year, Hocker said, the company loaded Santa onto the MVFC’s vintage 1945 Autocar fire engine and headed out to visit children in area neighborhoods. The visits were a last-minute event and were, like many community efforts in the past 20 months, in response to cancelations of many in-person Santa appearances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made it happen,” Hocker said, with more developments being added to the visits throughout that busy week. The fire company managed to visit 29 developments in just two nights last year, with two engines making the rounds on one of those nights in order for Santa to make all of his appointed rounds.
This year, he is hoping to spread the appearances over five nights, visiting six to eight developments each night. Just in case things get complicated, he said, he has two Santa suits ready. Firefighting Santas have to be prepared for anything, after all.
Hocker said he is hoping to start the visits around Dec. 6. For an up-to-date list of dates, times and locations, keep an eye on the fire company website at www.millville84.com, the Coastal Point website at www.coastalpoint.com, or Facebook pages for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company or the Coastal Point. He said he will do his best to estimate arrival times in each development.