When Diane Semo and her friend Alexis Pleus left New York and headed to Bethany Beach for a little vacation, Semo had no idea what Pleus had in mind.
Knowing the anniversary of Semo’s son’s suicide was nearing, Pleus — an artist who also lost a son — decided to shape a sand sculpture on the beach in his memory, a work that expresses the pain of losing someone to suicide, in the form of a 6-foot-long woman, mourning as she lies face down, legs drawn up.
“The way the waves hit it — oh, the emotions,” Semo said in admiration early this week.
“It’s like a grief pose, burying your face. Yesterday was Kristopher’s anniversary. We were sitting on the beach yesterday and, oh, seeing this sculpture. This sculpture is in honor of everyone who has lost a child to suicide. She’s working on another one right now. It’s pretty fabulous,” Semo said Monday afternoon.
On Facebook, Semo posted a short video of the white, foamy ocean water rolling behind the sculpture and how it looked from various angles, with the message, “Yesterday’s tears become the seeds of today’s hope, renewal and strength. It is absolutely beautiful! Watching this process and then seeing the waves crashing in around her is somewhat how my grief is. It comes crashing in as waves unexpectedly at times.”
Pleus photographed the sculpture and plans to arrange pictures near a memorial to her son, in her dining room.
“Knowing what it’s like to go through that, losing a son, I wanted to get her away to help her relax and be in a place where she could enjoy herself as much as you can in those moments,” Pleus said about Semo.
“I planned to do a sculpture while she was here, and I wanted to do a grief pose for her. She was surprised. She didn’t know I was going to do it. She was really grateful and teared up. She loved it. It’s a healing process,” she said.
The artist didn’t mind waves rolling over it, diminishing it.
“No. The other type of work I do is street painting with chalk, so I enjoy the temporary nature of creating, because you love creating them and they are not permanent. It’s therapeutic. This sculpture is all the feelings she is feeling and feelings I have, too, so they are familiar. It’s familiarity with grief and how it makes you feel. It speaks to me when I do them,” she said about her works.
Several times, passersby on the beach noticed the sculpture, and stopped to admire and ask about it.
“A woman talked to me who lost her son 20 years ago. It really spoke to her. Another woman who was here sat and talked to me for an hour while I was sculpting — her son really struggles with mental health — and the worry she experiences and the challenges. It’s nice that its speaks to people in that way and lets them open up,” Pleus said.
September, Semo said, is Suicide Prevention Month. Semo’s son, Kristopher James Bennett, had posted on Facebook about suicide. On his Facebook page, before he died, he wrote, “The future is just old age and illness and pain … I must have peace and this is the only way.”
He mentioned to friends that he didn’t want to live in a world with so many struggles, but they thought he was joking. After his death, they said someone should have talked to him, his mother recalled.
“He never said anything like that to me. He was on medication for anxiety. He had anxiety. He didn’t like taking medicine. I would get calls from him. He would say, ‘Mom, I don’t feel good. My anxiety is through the roof,’ and I would say, ‘Just take the anxiety medicine,’” she said.
Bennett died in 2017.
“Even though he suffered with major anxiety, he helped a lot of his friends out of their darkness. He was the type, if he’s going down the road and someone is walking and it’s raining — or not raining — he would stop and ask if they wanted a ride. If a lady was on the side of the road, he would help her change her tire.
“Prior to the week of him taking his own life, one of my friend’s daughters was in a really dark place, and he saved her. I found that out after the fact. Everything was just too much to handle. Little problems some of us face — he felt it 10 times worse,” his mother said.
Semo praised Pleus for the beauty and thoughtfulness of the sculpture, especially since Pleus’ son, Jeff Dugon, died of an accidental heroin overdose seven years ago.
“Every time she comes to the beach, she loves doing sculptures. She loves the arts. She is the executive director of Truth Pharm. It has educational programs. It advocates for policy change, helps people in stages of recovery. It’s a harm-reduction organization, and she runs it. She is an artist, too,” Semo said.
A resident of Binghamton, N.Y., Semo met Pleus, a resident of Windsor, N.Y., when she got involved with Truth Pharm in 2016, when Semo’s daughter was struggling with substance abuse. Even after Semo lost her son, she continued to work with Truth Pharm.
“I wouldn’t have been surprised if she walked away, but within two weeks she still came to volunteer. She never stopped volunteering. She’s amazing. She never stops giving,” Pleus said.
Semo’s son, Bennett, a truck driver who enjoyed being on the road, was the middle child, with an older brother and younger sister,
“I’m blessed to have them. Both of them gave me grandchildren. I’m blessed. But a mother — any parent — never gets over the loss of a child. It’s the worst ever,” Semo said.
“He loved life. He loved tattoos. He loved skateboarding and snowboarding and being around his friends. He was a very social person. He even was musically inclined. He rode a unicycle. He did a lot.”