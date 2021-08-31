For the past 16 years, the Sand Castle Home Tour has helped sustain the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City (Md.) and provide seed money toward building the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. In 2021, the home tour will also raise money for 11 other area nonprofit organizations.
The nonprofit community partners who are participating in this year’s ticket sales are: the Ocean Pines Association Recreation & Parks Department, River Soccer Club, the Delmarva Discovery Museum, Habitat for Humanity—Worcester County, Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, Stevenson United Methodist Church, Samaritan Ministries, Worcester County Humane Society, LPGA Amateurs Eastern Shore MD/DE Chapter, Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City, and Worcester Preparatory School.
“Five dollars of every ticket sold by these community organizations will be donated back to their nonprofit,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League said. “Over the past year, it has been challenging for nonprofits to raise funds, as many in-person fundraisers have been cancelled due to COVID. In an effort to help other organizations continue to provide vital services that support the community, the Art League engaged other area nonprofits and asked them to partner on this endeavor.”
The Sand Castle Home Tour has become a signature event for the Art League of Ocean City. In 2020, 1,800 people took the virtual tour, and Thaler said she expected that number to increase this year.
“It is a win-win situation,” she said. “Ticket purchasers can support a cause important to them while they enjoy a fabulous tour of Delmarva’s finest homes, without leaving their own home.”
Additional nonprofit organizations that would like to participate in the Sand Castle Home Tour as a community partner can contact Aubrey Sizemore at aubrey@artleagueofoceancity.org.
The Art League previously issued a special code to each participating nonprofit, and anyone interested in supporting that organization should contact them for their unique code. Ticket purchasers who use the code will receive a $5 discount off the regular price of the ticket, and the nonprofit they choose to support will also receive $5. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.SandCastleHomeTour.com.
In 2021, due to COVID, the tour will remain a virtual event, but has been expanded in length to the entire month of October. The tour will feature 10 greater Ocean City-area residences. Tourgoers can enjoy videos of homes, and an opportunity to hear the vision and inspiration behind the homes directly from the homeowners, builders, architects and designers, through featured videos and design tips.
More information is available at (410) 524-9433 or www.artleagueofoceancity.org or www.sandcastlehometour.com.