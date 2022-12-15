Representatives from local food banks and charities in Sussex County and Worcester County in Maryland were invited to a luncheon at the Cottage Café in Bethany Beach recently to accept donations from the Samaritan Thrift Shop in Selbyville.
More than $100,000 was divided among the recipients, Samaritan Thrift Shop’s Pat Plocek, who organized the donations, said. Funds are distributed every year, but this is the first time there has been a luncheon to thank the managers.
“The amount we give has grown over the years. We had been averaging around $90,000 in prior years,” Plocek said.
Recipients include Neighbors Helping Neighbors, St. Matthews By-the-Sea, $2,000; The Home of the Brave Foundation in Milford, $8,000; Seaford Community Food Closet, $7,000; Blessing House Ministry in Whaleyville, Md., $15,000; Bethel Tabernacle Church of God in Frankford, $15,000; LoveINC of Mid-Delmarva in Seaford, $15,000; Bay Shore Community Church in Millsboro, $10,000; The Salvation Army in Seaford, $15,000; Samaritan Ministries in Pocomoke City, $10,000; and Cape Henlopen Food Basket in Rehoboth Beach, $8,000.
This year, the thrift shop is expected to make more than $300,000 and spend about $100,000 on electricity, rent and salaries of the three paid employees, he said.
Located in the Williamsville Industrial Park, at 38293 London Avenue in Selbyville, the shop is a ministry of St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church. Its mission is to offer low-cost clothing and household items to generate funds for emergency and supplemental food assistance.
Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Items for sale include clothing, Christmas decorations, books, jewelry, collectibles, linens, baby items, housewares, furniture, small appliances and sporting goods. Clothing and other items can be donated when the shop is open, but computers, TVs, exercise equipment, mattresses, box springs, bed pillows, VHS tapes and cassette tapes are not accepted.
A new $1.2 million building with storage area is planned, with construction expected to begin next year. Anyone interested in contributing can call Plocek at (850) 766-3121.
For more information on the thrift shop, call (302) 436-5526 or e-mail greatbargains@samaritanthriftshop.com.