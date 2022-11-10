The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel’s annual Red Kettle Campaign will begin on Monday, Nov 14, and continue until Christmas Eve, with both volunteers and paid employees positioning themselves at about 30 locations countywide, standing beside the iconic kettle and ringing the bell, reminding shoppers to drop in a few coins or bills and help those in need.
For the past few years, the Salvation Army has been hiring bell ringers as employees, and this year, they are offering them $11 per hour, but Maj. Phillip Davis of the Sussex Chapel, based in Seaford, said that isn’t because volunteers are unavailable.
“Many people do still ring the bell as volunteers, but the reality is Sussex County is huge. We have 30-plus kettle stands, times six days a week, times the hours. It’s hard to get the kettles manned by volunteers. It’s not so much because of the workers shortage, but life is different now. People don’t have as much time to volunteer, I suppose. It’s harder to coordinate with certain people.
“Although it might sound counterproductive to hire people to raise money, it is a benefit to the community. These are folks who could use the work, who could benefit from making money,” he told the Coastal Point this week.
The practice of paying bell ringers started six or seven years ago, but volunteerism remains strong throughout the county. Members of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown maintain two stands and St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island also has a congregation with many volunteers.
“If I can help people not to have to come to us for assistance, by helping them get a job, then I like that idea. Oftentimes, I say, ‘You haven’t been in the workforce for a while. You do this for a month or two months, and you can put that on your résumé.’ That means something. If we can help people get back in the workforce, we will certainly do that,” Davis said.
This year, the Red Kettle Campaign goal is to raise $200,000 — about $100,000 less than last year’s goal, because, Davis explained, “We are making a conscious decision to modify how revenue is counted when it comes into the kettles.”
“There is some money that comes in — check donations and whatnot — that is not cash. We are modifying the kettle to reflect more of the cash that comes. It’s a little bit of a level of concern for me. … I’m always concerned about kettle workers out there. There’s a good bit of cash. If we modify our goal to reflect a lower number, my hope is that it keeps everybody safer,” he said.
Last year, the $300,000 goal was met.
Davis wouldn’t reveal the annual budget, saying it is a work in progress and that he isn’t authorized to make it public.
The Salvation Army also gets funding from the USDA and has received American Rescue Plan Act funds “to help people stay in their homes, to keep the power and lights on and to cover expenses for our staff,” Davis said.
To further boost the Red Kettle Campaign, the Jonas Brothers will perform live during the Dallas Cowboys football game halftime show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thanksgiving Day, and will remind Americans to stop at the kettles and donate.
The Salvation Army’s 2022 “Love Beyond” theme “calls on the public to support their neighbors in need.”
“That’s from our national headquarters. There is always some entertainer, every year, to highlight the Salvation Army. We have had Carrie Underwood. This year it’s the Jonas Brothers. It is always during the Thanksgiving game with the Cowboys. They have sponsored this for years,” Davis said, laughing and saying even the most hardened Cowboys opponent is touched by the team’s association with the Salvation Army.
The Red Kettle Campaign was started in 1891 by Capt. Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking for a way to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal.
According to the Salvation Army website, McFee recalled his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, when he recreated the Simpson’s Pot. It was an iron pot, and passersby tossed in donations. He put one at the Oakland Ferry Landing, at the foot of Market Street, “where it could be seen by all those going to and from the ferry boats.”
By 1895, the kettle was in 30 locations along the West Coast, and by 1897, the campaign was making its mark in East.
That year, money donated in kettles in Boston and other towns meant 150,000 Christmas dinners for those in need.
A few decades prior, in 1852, William Booth had decided to bring the message of Christianity directly to the people by walking the streets of London and preaching to the poor and hungry. He and his wife, Catherine, trained evangelists and attracted followers determined to save souls. Within 10 years, their Christian Mission had more than 1,000 volunteers and evangelists.
When Booth read a printer’s proof of the 1878 Christian Mission annual report, he noticed the statement, “The Christian Mission is a volunteer army.” He crossed out “volunteer army” and replaced it with the words “Salvation Army.”
Today, the Salvation Army operates in 131 countries.
Davis and his wife, Maj. Adela Davis, operate the Seaford office, with a staff of one full-time and two part-time employees, plus volunteers. More volunteers help provide Christmas gifts, meals and other assistance.
“I’m proud to say our soup kitchen is not a typical soup kitchen. People come here, and their worth and value and dignity are affirmed. We have great people, and we take great pleasure in serving them food. Now it’s open Monday and Thursday for lunch, 11:30 to 1. In January, it will include dinner with bus service,” he said.
Meals are provided at the Seaford headquarters, at 22318 Sussex Highway.
In Delaware, the Salvation Army has locations in Seaford, Wilmington and Dover.