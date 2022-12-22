The Salt Air Gardeners (SAG), a group of avid gardeners and volunteers based in Ocean View, recently raised $1,100 for South Coastal Village Volunteers (SCVV). SAG President Oksana Hoey presented a check to Kathy Green, SCVV’s head of development, on Dec. 13 at Ocean View Town Hall.
SCVV is a non-profit organization designed to help seniors in Eastern Sussex County live independently in their homes. Volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments and shopping, help with errands and household tasks, and make social visits.
According to Hoey, “For the last six years, the Salt Air Gardeners have raised funds for local charities at our annual holiday celebration. Our members always give generously, and we’re delighted that this donation will support the SVCC and seniors in our community.”
“Your donation is helping older adults live independently in their homes,” Green said. “Thank you for making that happen!”